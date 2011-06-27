Used 1996 Buick Regal Gran Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/461.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3232 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
