Used 1996 Buick Regal Custom Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3335 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
