Used 1996 Buick Regal Sedan Consumer Reviews

Loved My Regal, Great Car! Tizzy , 06/28/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Owned this car for 5 years and it has been very good to me. I was a college student when I first purchased it, so I did a lot of commuting home and back to school. 168,000 mi and still going strong! Smooth ride, good gas mileage, very few issues, never left me stranded!I was never the best about routine maintenance, that being said, I've still never had any major issues and my car has always started up every single day. Would recommend to anyone looking for reliability and durability. Excellent 1st, 2nd or 3rd car. Report Abuse

Exceptional in every way............ Dean , 11/23/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this car from private elder couple who never smoked. Interior well laid out, engine 3.1 v-6 has plenty of power, and in comparison with foreign makes gets a reliable 29 mpg on the road with 25 in town. Full size seating for 6 with great fuel economy,(I would put it up against Toyota or Nissan any day) Handles great, very reliable with minimum maint. and above all very good fuel economy. Report Abuse

strong POLO1495 , 01/07/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car from Brother in law. It had 180,000 miles on it now has 210,000 and drives very good. I had to replace the radiator and usual oil change but the car still runs great and fast. Love the smooth ride. Report Abuse

First car and boy do I miss it dperry25 , 04/03/2013 5 of 6 people found this review helpful My father bought this car back in 2005 with around 90,000 miles or so. We had to have the transmission rebuilt by AAMCO because some little piece inside of it broke and it had trouble starting and going into reverse. the AAMCO tech said the problem is so rare he guarantees it won't happen again. And it did not! not only that, but we never had any more issues out of the car. It was turned over to me in 2011 with 122k. At 130k, I lost control of the car while making a turn and slid into a curb at 55 mph. The car's frame had twisted and the car was totaled. I shed a few tears when I heard this. What a great car. Was looking for another...but hard to find, everyone who has one loves it! Report Abuse