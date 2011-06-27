Used 1996 Buick Regal Sedan Consumer Reviews
Loved My Regal, Great Car!
Owned this car for 5 years and it has been very good to me. I was a college student when I first purchased it, so I did a lot of commuting home and back to school. 168,000 mi and still going strong! Smooth ride, good gas mileage, very few issues, never left me stranded!I was never the best about routine maintenance, that being said, I've still never had any major issues and my car has always started up every single day. Would recommend to anyone looking for reliability and durability. Excellent 1st, 2nd or 3rd car.
Exceptional in every way............
Bought this car from private elder couple who never smoked. Interior well laid out, engine 3.1 v-6 has plenty of power, and in comparison with foreign makes gets a reliable 29 mpg on the road with 25 in town. Full size seating for 6 with great fuel economy,(I would put it up against Toyota or Nissan any day) Handles great, very reliable with minimum maint. and above all very good fuel economy.
strong
I bought this car from Brother in law. It had 180,000 miles on it now has 210,000 and drives very good. I had to replace the radiator and usual oil change but the car still runs great and fast. Love the smooth ride.
First car and boy do I miss it
My father bought this car back in 2005 with around 90,000 miles or so. We had to have the transmission rebuilt by AAMCO because some little piece inside of it broke and it had trouble starting and going into reverse. the AAMCO tech said the problem is so rare he guarantees it won't happen again. And it did not! not only that, but we never had any more issues out of the car. It was turned over to me in 2011 with 122k. At 130k, I lost control of the car while making a turn and slid into a curb at 55 mph. The car's frame had twisted and the car was totaled. I shed a few tears when I heard this. What a great car. Was looking for another...but hard to find, everyone who has one loves it!
My baby
This car has been a blessing to my family. I purchased the car in 1998 with the intention of having a dependable car available for my daughter to drive her senior year in high school and to accompany her to college. This car has performed superbly. It accompanied her to New York for an internship assignment her freshman year. To make a long story short after my daughter's graduation from college she turned the car back over to me because she was blessed to secure a position with a company and part of her employment package was the use of new car. I joyfully accepted the car and now proudly use it as my transportation to frequent golf outings. God is good! I have 189,000 miles on it>
