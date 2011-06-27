Used 1995 Buick Regal Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1995 Regal
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg17/26 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.280.5/429.0 mi.280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.16.5 gal.16.5 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.36.2 in.34.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.16 cu.ft.16 cu.ft.
Length193.7 in.193.7 in.193.7 in.
Curb weight3335 lbs.3335 lbs.3261 lbs.
Height54.4 in.54.4 in.53.0 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.107.5 in.107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.72.5 in.72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Bordeaux
  • Medium Jadestone Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
