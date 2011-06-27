Used 1995 Buick Regal Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|17/26 mpg
|17/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|280.5/429.0 mi.
|280.5/429.0 mi.
|280.5/429.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.5 gal.
|16.5 gal.
|16.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.2 in.
|36.2 in.
|34.8 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|16 cu.ft.
|16 cu.ft.
|16 cu.ft.
|Length
|193.7 in.
|193.7 in.
|193.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3335 lbs.
|3335 lbs.
|3261 lbs.
|Height
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|53.0 in.
|Wheel base
|107.5 in.
|107.5 in.
|107.5 in.
|Width
|72.5 in.
|72.5 in.
|72.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Regal
Related Used 1995 Buick Regal info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave