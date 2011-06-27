  1. Home
Used 1995 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Regal
5(50%)4(44%)3(0%)2(0%)1(6%)
4.3
18 reviews
GREAT CAR

PJW, 07/20/2003
The Buick Regal is one they definitely got right! I have a 1995 and a 1991. The 91 has 230K miles. The 95 has 150K. Both have the 3800 engine. I am looking to replace my 91 with another 95. While I wish the mileage was better, it can get 30 mpg + for straight highway.

CALIFORNIA REGAL

SANDIEGOHOMBRE, 10/17/2002
Has everything. Styling, power, sporty look. The only thing I did was change the muffler. With that sporty look I had to have a muffler with a little "throat" to it. The cruise control is a great feature. It is very resposive and has a great'mind of it own' on small inclines. Just sit back and let it kick in.

geronimo

karen, 07/29/2016
Custom Select 4dr Sedan
its an older car, Nice size, fuel economy adequate, reliable when new, minor recalls in the past

Great little car

reaglebegal, 02/02/2013
Have had this car for 2 years got it with 125,000 miles. Now has 155k on it. Have had minor fixes done but no major ones. The engine runs great for almost 20 years old and the transmission don't miss a beat. If you want a sporty car that is dependable this is a great one. the 3800 3.8l is powerful and fuel efficient (about 28mpg highway). the suspension is great for tight turns.

Best Family Car ever owned

beckasalls, 01/05/2011
My husband and i have a Buick Regal Custom 1995 his father helped us purchase the vehicle it had 82000 on it and bought it for 1400. We have had to do minor work on it like, transmission line, brakes, struts, fuel pump, and ball joints. We got the car November 2007, we have also taken it on a road trip to North Carolina, Mississippi, back to North Carolina, then back to our home state vermont. Thats 3281 miles and at one point during the trip we got 450 miles to the tank (3.8L) before the low light kicked on. It was great. The car is still running great and i love the ride of this car and the gas milage. At the moment we have 133600 on it and plan to hit the 200000 mark or even past it.

