Used 1995 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews

GREAT CAR PJW , 07/20/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The Buick Regal is one they definitely got right! I have a 1995 and a 1991. The 91 has 230K miles. The 95 has 150K. Both have the 3800 engine. I am looking to replace my 91 with another 95. While I wish the mileage was better, it can get 30 mpg + for straight highway. Report Abuse

CALIFORNIA REGAL SANDIEGOHOMBRE , 10/17/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Has everything. Styling, power, sporty look. The only thing I did was change the muffler. With that sporty look I had to have a muffler with a little "throat" to it. The cruise control is a great feature. It is very resposive and has a great'mind of it own' on small inclines. Just sit back and let it kick in. Report Abuse

geronimo karen , 07/29/2016 Custom Select 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful its an older car, Nice size, fuel economy adequate, reliable when new, minor recalls in the past Report Abuse

Great little car reaglebegal , 02/02/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Have had this car for 2 years got it with 125,000 miles. Now has 155k on it. Have had minor fixes done but no major ones. The engine runs great for almost 20 years old and the transmission don't miss a beat. If you want a sporty car that is dependable this is a great one. the 3800 3.8l is powerful and fuel efficient (about 28mpg highway). the suspension is great for tight turns. Report Abuse