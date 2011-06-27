  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 1994 Buick Regal
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Buick Regal Gran Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Regal
Overview
See Regal Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.6 in.
Curb weight3335 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Medium Jadestone Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Metallic
See Regal Inventory

Related Used 1994 Buick Regal Gran Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles