  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 1994 Buick Regal
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Buick Regal Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Regal
Overview
See Regal Inventory
See Regal Inventory
See Regal Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg17/26 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.280.5/429.0 mi.280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.16.5 gal.16.5 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.37.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.3 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.52.0 in.52.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.57.6 in.57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.37.0 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.53.1 in.53.2 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.34.8 in.36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.56.8 in.57.8 in.
Measurements
Length194.8 in.193.6 in.194.8 in.
Curb weight3338 lbs.3335 lbs.3429 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.6 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.53.0 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.107.5 in.107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.72.5 in.72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Jadestone Metallic
  • Claret Red Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Medium Jadestone Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Jadestone Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
See Regal InventorySee Regal InventorySee Regal Inventory

Related Used 1994 Buick Regal info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles