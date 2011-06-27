Used 1994 Buick Regal Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|17/26 mpg
|17/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|280.5/429.0 mi.
|280.5/429.0 mi.
|280.5/429.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.5 gal.
|16.5 gal.
|16.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.1 l
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5200 rpm
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|52.7 in.
|52.0 in.
|52.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.2 in.
|53.1 in.
|53.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.2 in.
|34.8 in.
|36.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|194.8 in.
|193.6 in.
|194.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3338 lbs.
|3335 lbs.
|3429 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.6 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.5 in.
|53.0 in.
|54.5 in.
|Wheel base
|107.5 in.
|107.5 in.
|107.5 in.
|Width
|72.5 in.
|72.5 in.
|72.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Regal
Related Used 1994 Buick Regal info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave