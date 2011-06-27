Used 1993 Buick Regal Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/445.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.6 in.
Curb weight3258 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • White
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Alabaster
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Black
