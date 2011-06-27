Used 1992 Buick Regal Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3320 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster
  • Bright White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
