Used 1992 Buick Regal Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.6 in.
Curb weight3236 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Alabaster
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
