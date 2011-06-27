  1. Home
Used 1992 Buick Regal Gran Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.6 in.
Curb weight3236 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Alabaster
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
