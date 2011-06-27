  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 1992 Buick Regal
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Buick Regal Custom Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Regal
Overview
See Regal Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.6/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3320 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Alabaster
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
See Regal Inventory

Related Used 1992 Buick Regal Custom info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles