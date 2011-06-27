Used 1992 Buick Regal Coupe Consumer Reviews
Very good car
This was a perfect car in every way but the brakes. It ate brakes and the manufactures knew it. I would get 20- 30K on new brake pads and it was back to change them.
Reliable
When I purchased the car a kid that didn't know anything about cars owned it. He said that this was wrong with it and that didn't work. I got it home looked it over and all it was a couple of blown fuses. Changed them out and never had to much trouble after that. It is one of the best cars that I haved owned.
Nice Car!
Hello, I glad I made a wise decision on purchasing this car. I Had no major problems with this vehicle. It'll take me where i want to go, whatever i abuse it or not. I'm planning on keep this baby until she's dies ... (the motor). You know what i talking about. So this would be a good car for a starter who's on a tight bugdet, it provides the best relabitiy ever. However, keep in mind, the repairs toward the car can be expensive. Good Luck, if u planning on getting one of these puppies!
Fun to own and drive
Provide quick response and handling. Turn radius is wide and must be planned. ABS excellent. Leather seat not best choise in florida sun crack care for regular Carpets showroom appearance despite 14K oginal tires poor in snow. tended to break loose. Goodyear. Pleasent to own and drive. Four wheel disc brakes excellent. Original calipers in rear froze require early replacement. After market cured problem. Trunk spacious, Original AC ice producing - really~!
Sponsored cars related to the Regal
Related Used 1992 Buick Regal Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner