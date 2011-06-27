Used 1992 Buick Regal Coupe Consumer Reviews

Very good car Crush , 08/07/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This was a perfect car in every way but the brakes. It ate brakes and the manufactures knew it. I would get 20- 30K on new brake pads and it was back to change them. Report Abuse

Reliable Angus , 03/22/2006 2 of 4 people found this review helpful When I purchased the car a kid that didn't know anything about cars owned it. He said that this was wrong with it and that didn't work. I got it home looked it over and all it was a couple of blown fuses. Changed them out and never had to much trouble after that. It is one of the best cars that I haved owned. Report Abuse

Nice Car! Bill Relaxing , 06/27/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Hello, I glad I made a wise decision on purchasing this car. I Had no major problems with this vehicle. It'll take me where i want to go, whatever i abuse it or not. I'm planning on keep this baby until she's dies ... (the motor). You know what i talking about. So this would be a good car for a starter who's on a tight bugdet, it provides the best relabitiy ever. However, keep in mind, the repairs toward the car can be expensive. Good Luck, if u planning on getting one of these puppies! Report Abuse