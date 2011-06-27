  1. Home
Used 1992 Buick Regal Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Regal
4.5
4 reviews
Very good car

Crush, 08/07/2004
This was a perfect car in every way but the brakes. It ate brakes and the manufactures knew it. I would get 20- 30K on new brake pads and it was back to change them.

Reliable

Angus, 03/22/2006
When I purchased the car a kid that didn't know anything about cars owned it. He said that this was wrong with it and that didn't work. I got it home looked it over and all it was a couple of blown fuses. Changed them out and never had to much trouble after that. It is one of the best cars that I haved owned.

Nice Car!

Bill Relaxing, 06/27/2002
Hello, I glad I made a wise decision on purchasing this car. I Had no major problems with this vehicle. It'll take me where i want to go, whatever i abuse it or not. I'm planning on keep this baby until she's dies ... (the motor). You know what i talking about. So this would be a good car for a starter who's on a tight bugdet, it provides the best relabitiy ever. However, keep in mind, the repairs toward the car can be expensive. Good Luck, if u planning on getting one of these puppies!

Fun to own and drive

Joseph Weglarz, 02/26/2002
Provide quick response and handling. Turn radius is wide and must be planned. ABS excellent. Leather seat not best choise in florida sun crack care for regular Carpets showroom appearance despite 14K oginal tires poor in snow. tended to break loose. Goodyear. Pleasent to own and drive. Four wheel disc brakes excellent. Original calipers in rear froze require early replacement. After market cured problem. Trunk spacious, Original AC ice producing - really~!

