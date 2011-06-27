  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 1991 Buick Regal
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Buick Regal Limited Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Regal
Overview
See Regal Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.6 in.
Curb weight3251 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
See Regal Inventory

Related Used 1991 Buick Regal Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles