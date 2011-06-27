Used 1991 Buick Regal Coupe Consumer Reviews

A great and reliable car peanut1999 , 04/29/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Fun car, reliable. The 3.8 engine is awesome. The interior falls apart as well as the plastic items on the outside. For example, the center console arm rest shredded and the gear shift console caved in. The turn signal casing on the front driver's side fell off. The leather held up well. OUt engine has over 145,000 miles on it and it still runs great! Overall, we liked this car so much we bought one ten years newer to rplace it. Report Abuse

My Regal Richard Armstrong , 11/20/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful My father bought this car from Mark Combs, and for my sixteenth birthday, he gave it to me.

MY REGAL COUPE KBRACERO , 04/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I HAVE A REAGL CUSTOM WITH A 3800 ENGINE IN IT . IT HAS 77000 MILES ON IT. FOR A 91 THAT'S PRETTY GOOD .IT RUN'S LIKE A TOP IT HAS NOT DISSAPOINTED ME IN ANY WAY.ALOT OF POWER AND GOOD LOOK'S.