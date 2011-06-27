  1. Home
Used 1991 Buick Regal Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Regal
4.5
4 reviews
A great and reliable car

peanut1999, 04/29/2004
Fun car, reliable. The 3.8 engine is awesome. The interior falls apart as well as the plastic items on the outside. For example, the center console arm rest shredded and the gear shift console caved in. The turn signal casing on the front driver's side fell off. The leather held up well. OUt engine has over 145,000 miles on it and it still runs great! Overall, we liked this car so much we bought one ten years newer to rplace it.

My Regal

Richard Armstrong, 11/20/2003
My father bought this car from Mark Combs, and for my sixteenth birthday, he gave it to me.

MY REGAL COUPE

KBRACERO, 04/13/2002
I HAVE A REAGL CUSTOM WITH A 3800 ENGINE IN IT . IT HAS 77000 MILES ON IT. FOR A 91 THAT'S PRETTY GOOD .IT RUN'S LIKE A TOP IT HAS NOT DISSAPOINTED ME IN ANY WAY.ALOT OF POWER AND GOOD LOOK'S.

Style.... Savvy... and hella fun!

Just That Simple, 05/15/2002
Talk about an all around good car... you have it all rolled into one. This fun looking, power driving car is a good first buy for most people out there. It's good on fuel, not very hard to maintain, and a little speed demon on open highway.... have fun!

