2020 Buick Regal TourX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Regal TourX Wagon
Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,597*
Total Cash Price
$47,502
4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,597*
Total Cash Price
$47,502
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,076*
Total Cash Price
$37,403
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Regal TourX Wagon Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,034
|$1,069
|$1,106
|$1,146
|$5,353
|Maintenance
|$546
|$1,015
|$956
|$1,580
|$2,334
|$6,431
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$488
|$712
|$1,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,170
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,379
|Financing
|$2,555
|$2,054
|$1,521
|$951
|$344
|$7,426
|Depreciation
|$8,538
|$4,945
|$4,679
|$5,488
|$5,197
|$28,847
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,023
|$11,380
|$10,831
|$12,084
|$12,278
|$63,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Regal TourX Wagon Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$814
|$842
|$871
|$902
|$4,215
|Maintenance
|$430
|$799
|$753
|$1,244
|$1,838
|$5,064
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$160
|$384
|$561
|$1,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,709
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,873
|Financing
|$2,012
|$1,617
|$1,198
|$749
|$271
|$5,847
|Depreciation
|$6,723
|$3,894
|$3,684
|$4,321
|$4,092
|$22,714
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,404
|$8,961
|$8,528
|$9,515
|$9,668
|$50,076
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Buick Regal TourX in Virginia is:not available
- Kia Soul 2020
- 2019 Golf Alltrack