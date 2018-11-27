5 star reviews: 60 %

4 star reviews: 27 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 6 %

1 star reviews: 7 %

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 15 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Sweet looking, but has a few issues

Dave , 05/09/2019

Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

First off, my largest compliant is: there is literally zero storage space for small personal items. If you have the sun roof, you also lose the sun glass holder. I guess the German cars are not for carrying small items that need to be stashed away (Keys, change, cell phones, employee badge, etc. Second, the front end makes a lot of noise. Lots of crunching when you drive over uneven pavement especially at lower speeds and if braking when the weight transfers forward. Just annoying. Third, when you start it cold, it really sounds like it is struggling to provide power until it warms up. The first 1 mile just feels painful to the little engine that wants too. Other than those items - I love it. It looks awesome, turns heads, ride nice, handles well, gets good gas mileage, has enough power and is fun to drive. The AWD works great in the winter as well.

5 out of 5 stars, Dream Car

Former Outback owner , 06/09/2019

Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I love this car more every time I drive it. I have the Essence trim. With the smooth, quiet, ride and the Bose sound system, it's an experience. The handling is superb. It is very fun to drive.... you wouldn't know it's a wagon. I've had it for 2 months and have forgotten about the limited storage space and the low profile. There is no better value on the market for the ride, handling, fuel economy, and comfort.

5 out of 5 stars, It's an Opel!

David , 09/06/2019

Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Wow! Got the essence trim for $30.500, probably could have got a few more $$$ knocked off but they gave me a great deal on trade in. Some reviewers complain of the start/stop feature. Easy to override, put in manual 'tiptronic' mode at stop lights. Heck, it is more fun. My wife did not want the Nanny features so it does not have pkg 2. I have to agree with her, much more fun to drive the car without it yelling at me every two minutes that I am doing something wrong. Yes, cupholders could use a redesign but have figured out to use low commuter cups to get to temp control. Android auto is great. And the power. 2.0 t eco tech GM engine is assume, yes you may have to do some work and shift it manually but that is what driving is about. Ride is amazing, had an issue with a clunking sound first 100 miles, dealer put in a new shock absorber, that was the issue. Did I say this is an Opel? Made in Germany, feels like it and drives like it. Too bad Opel got bought out by Puegot who makes really good pepper mills! This car will disappear off the Buick lots so buy one now. Dont be like the rest of the sheep and buy a CUV!

5 out of 5 stars, Great SUV/Crossover alternative

Wagon Fan , 05/10/2019

Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Draws more attention than a Volvo V90 wagon, for $25k less. Just as capable, and when optioned correctly, just as full featured and luxurious. Materials in the interior may be a slight step down, but overall a great value. Quiet, composed ride with more than enough power. Unless you plan to off road often, this vehicle's AWD works great. And you won't see yourself coming and going either. Dealers are willing to discount these right now too. One year in and this vehicle still impresses. A couple of small issues like the infotainment system pre-sets not always working, the reverse camera guide lines disappearing during back-up, and still waiting for a replacement for damaged passenger side mirror, but mechanically it has been great, 34 MPG on a couple road trips. Would recommend if anyone is considering the TourX, get one now as GM will not sell them after this year, pity.

Write a review

See all 15 reviews