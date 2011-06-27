2019 Buick Regal TourX Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/29 mpg
|21/29 mpg
|21/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|342.3/472.7 mi.
|342.3/472.7 mi.
|342.3/472.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.3 gal.
|16.3 gal.
|16.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|24
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|Summer/Winter Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver Confidence Package I
|yes
|yes
|no
|Sights and Sounds Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Buick Interior Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|no
|no
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|no
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|Universal Tablet Holder
|yes
|yes
|no
|Sport Pedal Kit
|yes
|yes
|no
|Floor Mounted Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|no
|Illuminated Door Sill Plates
|yes
|yes
|no
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Premium Carpeted Front and Rear Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|no
|Universal Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer
|yes
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|leather
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|no
|cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|"Buick" Tri-Shield Branded Roof Cross Rails
|yes
|yes
|no
|Power Sliding Panoramic Moonroof
|yes
|yes
|no
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|Maximum cargo capacity
|73.5 cu.ft.
|73.5 cu.ft.
|73.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|196.3 in.
|196.3 in.
|196.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3849 lbs.
|3783 lbs.
|3708 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.7 cu.ft.
|32.7 cu.ft.
|32.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|Wheel base
|111.4 in.
|111.4 in.
|111.4 in.
|Width
|73.3 in.
|73.3 in.
|73.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P235/50R18 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,070
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
