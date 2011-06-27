  1. Home
2019 Buick Regal TourX Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Regal TourX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242424
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg21/29 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.3/472.7 mi.342.3/472.7 mi.342.3/472.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.16.3 gal.16.3 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5400 rpm250 hp @ 5400 rpm250 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
Summer/Winter Packageyesyesno
Driver Confidence Package Iyesyesno
Sights and Sounds Packageyesyesno
Buick Interior Protection Packageyesyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
USB connectionyesyesyes
7 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
Universal Tablet Holderyesyesno
Sport Pedal Kityesyesno
Floor Mounted Cargo Netyesyesno
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyesyesno
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesno
Premium Carpeted Front and Rear Floor Matsyesyesno
Cargo Trayyesyesno
Universal Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryesyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
clothnoyesyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
"Buick" Tri-Shield Branded Roof Cross Railsyesyesno
Power Sliding Panoramic Moonroofyesyesno
Wheel Locksyesyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
Maximum cargo capacity73.5 cu.ft.73.5 cu.ft.73.5 cu.ft.
Length196.3 in.196.3 in.196.3 in.
Curb weight3849 lbs.3783 lbs.3708 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.7 cu.ft.32.7 cu.ft.32.7 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.111.4 in.111.4 in.
Width73.3 in.73.3 in.73.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
Exterior Colors
  • Smoked Pearl Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sport Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Moon Blue Metallic
  • Rioja Red Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Smoked Pearl Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sport Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Moon Blue Metallic
  • Rioja Red Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shale Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Ebony Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Shale Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, cloth
  • Ebony Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, cloth
  • Shale Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
polished alloy wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P235/50R18 tiresyesyesyes
18 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,070
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$29,070
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.

