2019 Buick Regal TourX Deals, Incentives & Rebates
EssenceEssence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
- $4,750 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $4,750
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
