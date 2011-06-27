2019 Buick Regal TourX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Regal TourX Wagon
4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,370*
Total Cash Price
$40,883
Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,370*
Total Cash Price
$40,883
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,961*
Total Cash Price
$32,191
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Regal TourX Wagon 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,034
|$1,069
|$1,106
|$1,146
|$5,353
|Maintenance
|$546
|$1,015
|$956
|$1,580
|$2,334
|$6,431
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$551
|$846
|$1,397
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,932
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,140
|Financing
|$2,198
|$1,769
|$1,308
|$819
|$296
|$6,391
|Depreciation
|$5,438
|$4,738
|$4,483
|$5,259
|$4,982
|$24,901
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,327
|$10,889
|$10,218
|$11,787
|$12,149
|$58,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Regal TourX Wagon Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$814
|$842
|$871
|$902
|$4,215
|Maintenance
|$430
|$799
|$753
|$1,244
|$1,838
|$5,064
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$434
|$666
|$1,100
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,521
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,685
|Financing
|$1,731
|$1,393
|$1,030
|$645
|$233
|$5,032
|Depreciation
|$4,282
|$3,731
|$3,530
|$4,141
|$3,923
|$19,607
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,494
|$8,574
|$8,046
|$9,281
|$9,566
|$45,961
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Regal TourX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Buick Regal TourX in Virginia is:not available
