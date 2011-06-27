  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal Sportback
  4. 2020 Buick Regal Sportback
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Regal Sportback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,770
See Regal Sportback Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,770
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.6/521.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,770
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Driver Confidence Package IIyes
Summer/Winter Packageyes
Weather Protection Packageyes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,770
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,770
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Sport Pedal Kityes
Floor Mounted Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Universal Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,770
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,770
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof w/Sunshadeyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Maximum cargo capacity60.7 cu.ft.
Length192.9 in.
Curb weight3840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Height57.3 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Exterior Colors
  • Rioja Red Metallic
  • Dark Moon Blue Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Whisper Beige w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,770
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/40R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,770
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,770
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Regal Sportback Inventory

Related 2020 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars