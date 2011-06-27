2020 Buick Regal Sportback Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Regal Sportback GS
GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,027*
Total Cash Price
$34,087
Regal Sportback Hatchback
Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,027*
Total Cash Price
$34,087
Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$40,179*
Total Cash Price
$26,840
1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,197*
Total Cash Price
$29,524
Avenir 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,786*
Total Cash Price
$27,914
Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,652*
Total Cash Price
$37,844
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Regal Sportback GS GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$1,002
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$1,110
|$5,189
|Maintenance
|$546
|$1,015
|$956
|$1,580
|$2,386
|$6,483
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$191
|$456
|$663
|$1,309
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,636
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,844
|Financing
|$1,833
|$1,474
|$1,092
|$682
|$248
|$5,329
|Depreciation
|$8,890
|$2,709
|$2,563
|$3,007
|$2,849
|$20,018
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,917
|$8,358
|$8,059
|$9,084
|$9,609
|$51,027
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Regal Sportback Hatchback Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$1,002
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$1,110
|$5,189
|Maintenance
|$546
|$1,015
|$956
|$1,580
|$2,386
|$6,483
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$191
|$456
|$663
|$1,309
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,636
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,844
|Financing
|$1,833
|$1,474
|$1,092
|$682
|$248
|$5,329
|Depreciation
|$8,890
|$2,709
|$2,563
|$3,007
|$2,849
|$20,018
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,917
|$8,358
|$8,059
|$9,084
|$9,609
|$51,027
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Regal Sportback Hatchback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$430
|$799
|$753
|$1,244
|$1,879
|$5,105
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,288
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,452
|Financing
|$1,443
|$1,161
|$860
|$537
|$195
|$4,196
|Depreciation
|$7,000
|$2,133
|$2,018
|$2,368
|$2,243
|$15,762
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,533
|$6,581
|$6,346
|$7,153
|$7,566
|$40,179
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Regal Sportback Hatchback 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$868
|$898
|$930
|$961
|$4,495
|Maintenance
|$473
|$879
|$828
|$1,368
|$2,067
|$5,616
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$165
|$395
|$574
|$1,134
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,417
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,597
|Financing
|$1,587
|$1,277
|$946
|$591
|$215
|$4,616
|Depreciation
|$7,700
|$2,346
|$2,220
|$2,605
|$2,467
|$17,338
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,786
|$7,239
|$6,981
|$7,868
|$8,323
|$44,197
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Regal Sportback Hatchback Avenir 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$821
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$4,249
|Maintenance
|$447
|$831
|$783
|$1,294
|$1,954
|$5,309
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$373
|$543
|$1,072
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,340
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,510
|Financing
|$1,501
|$1,207
|$894
|$558
|$203
|$4,364
|Depreciation
|$7,280
|$2,218
|$2,099
|$2,463
|$2,333
|$16,392
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,034
|$6,844
|$6,600
|$7,439
|$7,869
|$41,786
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Regal Sportback Hatchback Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$1,232
|$5,761
|Maintenance
|$606
|$1,127
|$1,062
|$1,754
|$2,649
|$7,198
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$506
|$736
|$1,454
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,816
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,047
|Financing
|$2,035
|$1,637
|$1,213
|$757
|$275
|$5,916
|Depreciation
|$9,870
|$3,008
|$2,845
|$3,339
|$3,163
|$22,224
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,672
|$9,279
|$8,948
|$10,086
|$10,668
|$56,652
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Regal Sportback
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Buick Regal Sportback in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Buick Regal Sportback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2019 Arteon