2019 Buick Regal Sportback Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Regal Sportback Hatchback
1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$49,939*
Total Cash Price
$31,767
Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$49,939*
Total Cash Price
$31,767
Preferred II 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,254*
Total Cash Price
$27,514
Preferred II 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,895*
Total Cash Price
$26,014
Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$39,322*
Total Cash Price
$25,013
Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,444*
Total Cash Price
$35,268
GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$57,803*
Total Cash Price
$36,769
Avenir 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$56,230*
Total Cash Price
$35,769
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Regal Sportback Hatchback 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$1,002
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$1,110
|$5,189
|Maintenance
|$546
|$1,015
|$956
|$1,580
|$2,386
|$6,483
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$514
|$787
|$1,302
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,568
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,777
|Financing
|$1,708
|$1,374
|$1,017
|$636
|$230
|$4,966
|Depreciation
|$8,510
|$2,644
|$2,501
|$2,934
|$2,779
|$19,368
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,345
|$8,193
|$7,732
|$9,023
|$9,646
|$49,939
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Regal Sportback Hatchback Preferred II 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$868
|$898
|$930
|$961
|$4,495
|Maintenance
|$473
|$879
|$828
|$1,368
|$2,067
|$5,616
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$446
|$682
|$1,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,359
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,539
|Financing
|$1,480
|$1,190
|$881
|$551
|$199
|$4,301
|Depreciation
|$7,371
|$2,290
|$2,166
|$2,541
|$2,407
|$16,775
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,291
|$7,096
|$6,697
|$7,816
|$8,355
|$43,254
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Regal Sportback Hatchback Preferred II 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$821
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$4,249
|Maintenance
|$447
|$831
|$783
|$1,294
|$1,954
|$5,309
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$421
|$645
|$1,066
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,284
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,455
|Financing
|$1,399
|$1,125
|$833
|$521
|$188
|$4,066
|Depreciation
|$6,969
|$2,165
|$2,048
|$2,402
|$2,276
|$15,860
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,566
|$6,709
|$6,332
|$7,389
|$7,899
|$40,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Regal Sportback Hatchback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$430
|$799
|$753
|$1,244
|$1,879
|$5,105
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$405
|$620
|$1,025
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,235
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,399
|Financing
|$1,345
|$1,082
|$801
|$501
|$181
|$3,910
|Depreciation
|$6,701
|$2,082
|$1,969
|$2,310
|$2,188
|$15,250
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,083
|$6,451
|$6,088
|$7,105
|$7,595
|$39,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Regal Sportback Hatchback Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$1,232
|$5,761
|Maintenance
|$606
|$1,127
|$1,062
|$1,754
|$2,649
|$7,198
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$571
|$874
|$1,445
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,741
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,973
|Financing
|$1,896
|$1,526
|$1,129
|$706
|$255
|$5,513
|Depreciation
|$9,448
|$2,936
|$2,776
|$3,257
|$3,085
|$21,503
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,037
|$9,096
|$8,584
|$10,018
|$10,709
|$55,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Regal Sportback Hatchback GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,120
|$1,160
|$1,200
|$1,242
|$1,285
|$6,006
|Maintenance
|$632
|$1,175
|$1,107
|$1,829
|$2,762
|$7,504
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$595
|$911
|$1,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,815
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,057
|Financing
|$1,977
|$1,591
|$1,177
|$736
|$266
|$5,748
|Depreciation
|$9,850
|$3,061
|$2,894
|$3,396
|$3,216
|$22,418
|Fuel
|$2,367
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$12,564
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,762
|$9,483
|$8,949
|$10,444
|$11,165
|$57,803
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Regal Sportback Hatchback Avenir 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,128
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$1,250
|$5,843
|Maintenance
|$615
|$1,143
|$1,077
|$1,779
|$2,687
|$7,300
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$579
|$887
|$1,466
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,766
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,001
|Financing
|$1,923
|$1,547
|$1,145
|$716
|$259
|$5,591
|Depreciation
|$9,582
|$2,977
|$2,816
|$3,303
|$3,129
|$21,808
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$12,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,279
|$9,225
|$8,706
|$10,160
|$10,861
|$56,230
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Buick Regal Sportback in Virginia is:not available
