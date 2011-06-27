Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback 1SV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.6/521.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,990
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,990
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,990
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,990
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Maximum cargo capacity60.7 cu.ft.
Length192.9 in.
Curb weight3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Height57.3 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shale Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
