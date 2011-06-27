  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal Sportback
  4. Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Regal Sportback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,665
See Regal Sportback Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,665
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,665
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.6/521.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,665
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,665
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,665
Sights and Sounds Packageyes
Driver Confidence Package #1yes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,665
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,665
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,665
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,665
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Sport Pedal Kityes
Seat Back Organizeryes
Floor Mounted Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Universal Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,665
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,665
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,665
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,665
Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof w/Sunshadeyes
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,665
Maximum cargo capacity60.7 cu.ft.
Length192.9 in.
Curb weight3840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Height57.3 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,665
Exterior Colors
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Rioja Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Smoked Pearl Metallic
  • Carrageen
  • Dark Moon Blue Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, cloth
  • Shale Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,665
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,665
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,665
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See Regal Sportback Inventory

Related Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles