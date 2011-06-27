Used 1991 Buick Reatta Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.8/470.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Measurements
Length183.7 in.
Curb weight3593 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base98.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Black
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • White
  • Alabaster
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Slate Gray
