Used 1991 Buick Reatta Coupe Consumer Reviews

Everything worked when I got the car, and there have been only minor glitches. Rides very quietly but handles well. Sound quality of upscale cassette deck and radio w touch screen great. Touch controls are simple and fun to operate. Gas mileage quickly improved after first month of real driving, to where 28 highway, 19 city is common, and on 87 octane. GM 3800 engine more than adequate on light car. Build quality and paint are fantastic as it was practically a hand made car. About the only thing I fault on this car is that the brakes seem a little weak, and they have been inspected bled etc.

Brian , 09/25/2005

I purchased this vehicle in the spring of 2000. At the time it had 110,000 miles on it. It ran and drove as great as it looked. However, being an avid automotive DYI nut, I replaced all shocks/struts, breaks, H2O hoses, water pump, and tune-up items. I have enjoyed over 5,000 trouble free miles since and expect many 10ths of thousand more. Interior space is very generous and the trunk will hold more then enough luggages for any trip planed. This car is truly a well kept secret. I time its true spot in Buick history will be recognized. If you are fortunate enough to purchase one of these hand crafted Buicks, be prepared for a lot of attention from strangers young and old, male and female.