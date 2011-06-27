Used 1991 Buick Reatta Convertible Consumer Reviews
The Modern Classic
rhr_entrepot, 06/12/2002
3 of 4 people found this review helpful
This is my second Reatta. The first was an 89 coupe purchased with 40000 miles on it. It now has 200000 on it and is still ready for cross country touring. The 91 convertible has been trouble free and driven every day for nearly 100000 miles. The only critism is that the motors that operate the headlamps tend to wear at about 100000 miles and are expensive to replace. Both cars still generate "neat car" comments from young and old. Repairs and maintenence are no different nor any more costly than any other GM car. They do however seem to be less frequent. If my garage was big enough I might try to find another one and start a real collection!!!
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Reatta
Related Used 1991 Buick Reatta Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner