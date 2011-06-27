  1. Home
Used 1990 Buick Reatta Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Reatta
Overview
See Reatta Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.2/455.0 mi.291.2/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.18.2 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4800 rpm165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.53.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.
Measurements
Length183.7 in.183.7 in.
Curb weight3376 lbs.3577 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.
Height51.2 in.51.2 in.
Wheel base98.5 in.98.5 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.
