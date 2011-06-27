Used 1990 Buick Reatta Convertible Consumer Reviews
REALLY NICE CAR, BUT NO A BULLET.
I have had the car for three years. It is a convertable and fun to drive. It is really comfortable with a big trunk. And, it is loaded with every option. I wanted a reliable collector car with comfort and all the bells and whistles, and that's what I got. I have had no problems, and get to drive it everyday. Parts are still available, also. My friends have older collector cars they only drive on Sunday's and spend more time fixing them than driving them. Not me, I enjoy using my car.
Always fun to drive
I have always been very pleased with the car, why else would I have kept it for 16 years! It was always fun to drive, both in the city and on the open road.
My white on white trim very rare
I have rebuilt almost the entire car. Only thing I have left is interior seats. Some simple external fixes. This car has new engine, 1990 Buick replacement engine, new transmission, air, original paint white on white trim which is a special order. Car is fun to drive, new top, great tires, I love it!
Fun Fun Fun
Great birthday present! Fun to drive. Accceleration is decent. Handling is excellent. Get lots of looks and positive comments when out 7 about. Easy to drop the top, even though it's a manual process. Had pop-up headlights repaired, and power window driver side needs replacement, and thats's all. Currently have 54k miles on her.
Great automobile
I have two Reattas, one coupe and one convertible, both 1990 vintage. Both cars require little to no maintenance, are fun to drive, get admiring stares from other drivers, and frequently a ,"what kind of car is that"? I have owned dozens of cars over my lifetime, but this little auto is by far the most comfortable roadster ever built in the USA. If you are able, buy one!
Sponsored cars related to the Reatta
Related Used 1990 Buick Reatta Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner