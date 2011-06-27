Used 1990 Buick Reatta Convertible Consumer Reviews

REALLY NICE CAR, BUT NO A BULLET. Jeff Flash , 03/01/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had the car for three years. It is a convertable and fun to drive. It is really comfortable with a big trunk. And, it is loaded with every option. I wanted a reliable collector car with comfort and all the bells and whistles, and that's what I got. I have had no problems, and get to drive it everyday. Parts are still available, also. My friends have older collector cars they only drive on Sunday's and spend more time fixing them than driving them. Not me, I enjoy using my car. Report Abuse

Always fun to drive Wish I could keep it , 12/24/2005 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I have always been very pleased with the car, why else would I have kept it for 16 years! It was always fun to drive, both in the city and on the open road. Report Abuse

My white on white trim very rare White on White Conve , 12/03/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have rebuilt almost the entire car. Only thing I have left is interior seats. Some simple external fixes. This car has new engine, 1990 Buick replacement engine, new transmission, air, original paint white on white trim which is a special order. Car is fun to drive, new top, great tires, I love it! Report Abuse

Fun Fun Fun H.Lyon , 09/25/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great birthday present! Fun to drive. Accceleration is decent. Handling is excellent. Get lots of looks and positive comments when out 7 about. Easy to drop the top, even though it's a manual process. Had pop-up headlights repaired, and power window driver side needs replacement, and thats's all. Currently have 54k miles on her. Report Abuse