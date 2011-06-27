  1. Home
Used 2004 Buick Park Avenue Ultra Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,425
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/468 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,425
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,425
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
154 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,425
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,425
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,425
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,425
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity19.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3884 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Length206.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume131.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Blue Ice Metallic
  • White Diamond
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Slatestone Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Ming Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shale
  • Medium Gray
  • Light Cashmere
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,425
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,425
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,425
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
