  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Park Avenue
  4. Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue Ultra Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Park Avenue
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,640
See Park Avenue Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,640
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,640
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,640
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,640
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
154 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,640
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,640
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,640
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,640
10 -way power passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,640
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,640
Height57.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Length206.8 in.
Width74.7 in.
Curb weight3884 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,640
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • Dark Chestnut
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Titanium Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond
  • Maple Red Pearl
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Shale
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,640
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,640
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,640
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Park Avenue Inventory

Related Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue Ultra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles