  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Park Avenue
  4. Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Park Avenue
Overview
See Park Avenue Inventory
See Park Avenue Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1920
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG1920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.56.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.2 in.59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
Measurements
Height57.4 in.57.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.113.8 in.
Length206.8 in.206.8 in.
Width74.7 in.74.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.19.1 cu.ft.
Curb weightno3778 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Diamond Tri-Coat
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Titanium Blue Metallic
  • Gold Firemist Metallic
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Pearl
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Gold Firemist Metallic
  • Titanium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Bright White Diamond Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Blue
  • Medium Gray
  • Taupe
  • Medici Red
  • Taupe
  • Medium Blue
  • Medium Gray
See Park Avenue InventorySee Park Avenue Inventory

Related Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles