Used 1999 Buick Park Avenue Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Park Avenue
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length206.8 in.
Curb weight3884 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Pearl
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Sante Fe Red Pearl
  • Bright White Diamond TriCoat
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Platinum Beige Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond
  • Gold Firemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Blue
  • Taupe
  • Medium Gray
