Used 1999 Buick Park Avenue Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|16/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|314.5/462.5 mi.
|296.0/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 5200 rpm
|240 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.2 in.
|59.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|206.8 in.
|206.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3884 lbs.
|3884 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.1 cu.ft.
|19.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|5.5 in.
|Height
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|Wheel base
|113.8 in.
|113.8 in.
|Width
|74.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Park Avenue
Related Used 1999 Buick Park Avenue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Buick Encore 2019
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore