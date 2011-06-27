Used 1998 Buick Park Avenue Sedan Consumer Reviews

Greatest car I've ever driven! hardfire454 , 12/10/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have driven a series of cars, but none can compare to the Park Avenue. THis car is comfortable, efficient, and most importantly comfortable. I think that's enough to be said, it is reliable, but just like any car, it has one or two flaws... But overall, if you're looking for a luxury car, this is it. Report Abuse

Very reliable Buick mkclancy , 05/01/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is the best I have ever owned in my 40 years of driving. My husband, now deceased said it was my car because I liked it so much. It is beautiful and I get many compliments about it. I have kept it it good condition and have followed the Buick program for annual maintence procedures. Such as 60,000 mile check-up procedures. I most like the bench front seat which most vehicles do not have. We found it gives very good milage for this size and make auto, 25-28 miles per gal.with conservative driving practices on highway driving. Report Abuse

Performance and comfort J. Previti , 05/16/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We have driven this car to Mathais WVA several times and to Myrtle beach three times and were delighted with performance and fuel economy. We got 28 mpg to and 29 from Myrtle Beach. That was driving at or slightly above the posted speed limits and short trips while there. Report Abuse

Decent not perfect Scott , 05/27/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Overall we've enjoyed this car. 7 years now and still going. Had to replace 2 of the 3 spark modules (these replaced distributors in the mid 90's) A timing belt-no engine damage though. Plastic cooling system part got leak. No major engine work. Annoyances- rust at the bottom of the doors, gas gauge kept falling past stop peg and finally broke. Ashtray got sticky and broke in open position. Power door locks on drivers side broke. Engine developed a moderate oil leak aroung 100K. Lots of power for a big car with a V-6. 4 adults are confortable. I am a very large man so it is tight to sit 3 in the front, but can be done. Flow through door from trunk has been handy though I don't ski. Report Abuse