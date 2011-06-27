  1. Home
Used 1996 Buick Park Avenue Ultra Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room40.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.9 in.
Curb weight3629 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Crystal
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Black
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
