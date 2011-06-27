Used 1995 Buick Park Avenue Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room40.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.9 in.
Curb weight3532 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
