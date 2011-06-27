  1. Home
Used 1995 Buick Park Avenue Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Park Avenue
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPGno20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no17/26 mpg
Combined MPGno20
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5000 rpm205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Rear leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.9 in.205.9 in.
Curb weight3642 lbs.3532 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.20.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width74.1 in.74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
