Used 1995 Buick Park Avenue Consumer Reviews
Big Blue
I bought a 95 park used with 97000 miles on it in 2012. I am the second owner. I love this car I am only 33 years old and I will continue to buy these cars for as long as I can find them. Everything works the paint is peeling on the hood but that is age related. Easy to work on comfortable and decent on gas for a big car. I fell safe in this car it is not like riding in a matchbox. No rattles or shakes just smooth driving.
95 BUICK PARK AVE.
DREAM CAR CONSIDERING COMFORT BUT RELIABILITY IS EXTREMLY POOR. AFTER TALKING TO OTHER PARK AVE. OWNERS I FIND WE HAVE SIMILAR PROBLEMS. I WOULD AVOID PURCHASING THIS CAR.
Old School Player, New School Fool
This my 3rd lifetime car, first Buick. It was love at first sight! I love this car. I've recently stepped up to the 20 inch wheel but other then that no other mods are needed.
Grandma car that outperforms your Accord
Have driven both the Base and Ultra models. 2001 Base and 1995 Ultra. Both perform well on the open road and make for a very pleasent ride.
Lucky to be alive
I actually really liked this car for the first few months. It was well built, very comfortable, and very smooth on the highway. One huge flaw, however, changed my mind to the point where I had to give it away (I couldn't sell it due to liabiity concerns). It would just die on the freeway at full speed! Once, I was coming down the Grapevine into LA when this happened. Full highway speed with no power brakes, no power steering, nothing. Worse yet, the dealer couldn't figure it out, and the process of figuring it out was terribly expensive. As I said, I had to get rid of it because driving it was just way to dangerous!
