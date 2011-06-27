  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Park Avenue
  4. Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue Ultra Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Park Avenue
Overview
See Park Avenue Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room40.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Curb weight3637 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Light Windsor Gray Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
See Park Avenue Inventory

Related Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue Ultra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles