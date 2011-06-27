  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Park Avenue
  4. Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Park Avenue
Overview
See Park Avenue Inventory
See Park Avenue Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1820
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/432.0 mi.306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1820
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5000 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.205.2 in.
Curb weight3637 lbs.3533 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.20.3 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width73.6 in.73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Light Windsor Gray Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Windsor Gray Metallic
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
See Park Avenue InventorySee Park Avenue Inventory

Related Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles