Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue Consumer Reviews

1994 Park Avenue TomandLin , 11/02/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We've had this car for over 11 years and it still gets 26+mpg overall and 30mpg on the highway. The only "system failure" is that the cruise control sometimes disengages by itself. Report Abuse

Style, Class & Performance Dave K , 10/10/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 38 mpg doing 65 mph on interstate 90 from Hill City, South Dakota to Lake Andes, South Dakota. What a pleasure to drive a car with a great ride and unbelievable gas mileage. The V-6 3800 engine sets a standard for the rest to follow. Report Abuse

Found a Creampuff Jimbo , 04/10/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this old girl 1.5 yrs ago while looking for a creampuff. 63K on her and clean. Have put about $1000 in it for brakes, starter, and battery. Rides great, everything still works, and 23 mpg city, 27 mpg hwy. Now just 74K and is a great ride. A bit dated but I only have $4000 in it and it will go for a lot more miles. Best second car you can find out there. Report Abuse

Gran Touring Wonder smilinjack , 03/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 84,000 miles of pleasurable cruising. It's a head turner inside and out. Virtually maintenance free. Every extra anyone would want. Report Abuse