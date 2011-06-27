Used 1993 Buick Park Avenue Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Curb weight3536 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Black
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
