Used 1993 Buick Park Avenue Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Park Avenue
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1820
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/450.0 mi.306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1820
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4400 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.58.8 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.205.2 in.
Curb weight3639 lbs.3536 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.20.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.110.7 in.
Width74.9 in.74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
