Used 1992 Buick Park Avenue Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Park Avenue
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1819
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/432.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4400 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.
Measurements
Length205.3 in.205.3 in.
Curb weight3640 lbs.3536 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.20.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.5.6 in.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.110.7 in.
Width73.6 in.73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Alabaster
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
