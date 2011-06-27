Used 1992 Buick Park Avenue Consumer Reviews
A long lasting reliable luxury-sedan
I bought this car for my wife when we were in college. I have owned it happily ever since and its moved with us across the world, from California, to the south, to the NorthEast and to beautiful Hawaii. It was the first car my baby-girl rode home in and I would put her in another. This car is fun to drive and very reliable - I have had absolutely no issues other than normal wear and tear items. The supercharger allows it to accelerate smoothly for a car of its weight and I have NEVER ridden in a more comfortable automobile. Ithandles very well for this class of vehicle They are very easily acquired as an absolutely fully-optioned ULTRA for very little money and they are worth EVERY penny
Best car I've owned
Come this July , I will have owned my Park Avenue for 5 years. That is also 83,000 miles later. She is now rolling with 208,000 plus miles on her. This is all I have done since I bought her. Brakes and calipers. Shocks and struts. 2 sets of Tiger Paw tires. Oil and lube every 3K-5K. Tranmission flush. A/C charge.
19 mpg?
I have owned several 90's lesabre's and park avenue models, they all routinely got mileages in the 30 mpg range. many people have told me the same was common to buick's they had owned. this site rates them at 19 mpg must have a lead foot
Best car I've ever owned!
I bought my Park Avenue 5 years ago and it has been a pleasure to own and drive. I now have over 222,000 miles on it, and it doesn't burn or leak a drop of oil. Besides oil changes, tires and brakes, I have had nothing major go wrong with this car. The book value is now basically a wash. But, I only paid $2950 for it back in '02, even though the original owner paid over $29,000. My car is now 15 years old and I'm planning on keeping her to run during the winter months to save the new one I'll be buying soon. I can't say enough good things about my Buick.
1992 Buick
This vehicle is an excellent vehicle for those who want dependabilty in a car. It has one the smoothest rides, great features, and as long as you keep up with the required maintenance gives you no problems.
