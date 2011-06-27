Used 1991 Buick Park Avenue Ultra Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Curb weight3662 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • White
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
