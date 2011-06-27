Used 1991 Buick Park Avenue Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.205.2 in.
Curb weight3580 lbs.3662 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.20.3 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width74.9 in.74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Camel Beige
  • Alabaster
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
