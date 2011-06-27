  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Lucerne
  4. Used 2011 Buick Lucerne
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Lucerne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,130
See Lucerne Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,130
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/486 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Torque237 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle42.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,130
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Driver Confidence Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,130
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,130
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,130
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,130
6-Passenger Seatingyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD/MP3 Playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,130
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,130
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Power Sunroofyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity17.0 cu.ft.
Length203.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3806 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.6 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Exterior Colors
  • Light Bronze Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • White Opal
  • Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titanium, leather
  • Cocoa/Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,130
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,130
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Lucerne Inventory

Related Used 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles